A Bewitching, Halloween-Themed Charity Race: the 20th Annual L.A. Cancer Challenge

Spooky witches and monsters and ghosts and goblins will be haunting the 20th Annual L.A. Cancer Challenge (LACC) this Halloween season on the boo-tiful UCLA campus to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer research. The LACC – one of the largest charity races in Southern California – will host upwards of 3000 runners and walkers dressed in fun, festive Halloween costumes. Participants will walk or run the 5K, 10K or 15K to show unity in finding a cure for a disease that has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers and is the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. For two decades, the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research has sponsored and produced the annual spellbinding Halloween charity race.

Perfect for the entire family, the LACC highlights include a hair-raising Fit Family Expo, a Halloween Kids Zone, a Kids Can Cure Fun Run, celebrities, live course entertainment, a Children’s Halloween Parade and Adult Costume Contest.

Individuals, teams and kids are invited to sign-up for the 5K/10K fitness fundraiser. For the first time, the 20th Annual L.A. Cancer Challenge will be introducing the 15K. Registration includes a 20th Anniversary commemorative long sleeve shirt & swag bag, custom finisher’s medal, custom runners bib and chip-timed event. Proceeds from the LACC will benefit the Hirshberg Foundation’s philanthropic efforts to advancing pancreatic cancer research and providing information, resources and support to pancreatic cancer patients and their families. To date, the LACC has raised more than $7.3 million dollars for pancreatic cancer research.