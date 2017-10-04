The Face of Malibu Exhibition of Portraits of Malibu Locals Painted by Johanna Spinks

The City of Malibu Cultural Arts Commission’s next public art exhibition at City Hall will feature 60 portraits of local residents painted by Malibu artist Johanna Spinks. The paintings have been featured in the Malibu Times since 2012, accompanied by interviews of the subjects. Spinks was driven by a desire to highlight the many unique personalities who shape the modern Malibu community.

Join us for the festive opening reception at City Hall and see your friends and neighbors along with their portraits. This free event is sponsored by the Malibu Times and the City of Malibu. All are welcome to attend, and no RSVPs are required. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd. in Malibu.

For more information, visit www.MalibuArtsandCulture.org/f ace.