Project Angel Food Upgrades to High Tech Meal Labeling System With Generous Grant From County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl

Project Angel Food announces it has upgraded its label making equipment to a state of the art model to increase accuracy, efficiency and clarity. The new technology will produce clearer, easier to read polyester coated labels which will help improve the clients’ knowledge of their food consumption. The labels can be easily scanned and will fully describe the meal components. Dispatch staff will scan the labels to ensure the accuracy of meals intended for each individual client’s medical condition. Quality assurance has always been a priority at Project Angel Food, and the electronic capability to check for precise requirements will increase precision for the staff and nutritional understanding for the clients. Delivery of the meals with the new labels will begin immediately to 1,200 people living with critical illness.

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl funded the label maker with a grant of $20,000. The grant paid for the technology, the set up fees and the first batch of the high tech labels. The F.I.S.H. Foundation has also provided a generous grant of $20,000 for additional labels. These polyester film labels will withstand the usual wear and tear of the previous paper labels which quickly degraded during constant exposure to freezing and condensation. Richard Ayoub, Executive Director of Project Angel Food, said, “This generous grant has enabled us to move into the high tech world in a more highly efficient way.”