Annual Fall Festival at Virginia Avenue Park is October 7th: Community Celebration Brings People Together For an Afternoon of Music and Fall Activities

The City of Santa Monica’s Annual Fall Festival at Virginia Avenue Park is this Saturday, October 7. Come out and enjoy fall festivities at one of your favorite parks with live music and dancing, tons of activities hosted by community organizations, free kids train rides, and a petting zoo!

All activities are free and offer something for all ages. Here’s a sampling of other fun this Saturday:

Family pumpkin decorating

Halloween costume swap

“Barn” storytelling

Music from the Rule of 3 band

Children’s singer Nathalia

Square dance lessons with Dave Donaldson

Magic show by Jersey Jim at dusk

The event will feature the annual Santa Monica College glass pumpkin sale, a bike rodeo presented by Santa Monica Bike Center, Santa Monica Spoke, Safe Routes to School, and Sustainable Streets. The Santa Monica Police Department will lead fall games and other activities will be hosted by Familias Latinas Unidas, Parent Connection Group, reDiscover Center, and City departments.

For more Information, including a schedule of activities, visit www.smgov.net/vapark.