Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition Names Erik Jansen New Executive Director

Today, the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition (LACBC) Board of Directors announced Erik Jansen has been appointed Executive Director of LACBC. Erik joined LACBC in 2016 as Development Director, then became Deputy Executive Director of Advancement in February of 2017, and has been Interim Executive Director since the departure of Tamika Butler earlier this summer. The LACBC board and staff know Erik for his energy, experience, and commitment, and are excited for him to lead the coalition in working to make biking safer and more equitable for all people of Los Angeles County.

Erik joined LACBC about a year after moving to Los Angeles. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in History and a concentration in Latin American History, Erik has a diverse professional background. In addition to having worked in fundraising and organizing for political campaigns and nonprofits, he’s also worked as a bicycle mechanic and a union carpenter. Erik worked through college as a data manager for a epidemiological study during the week, and a service technician changing oil at a Jiffy Lube on the weekends.

The father of a ten month old, and soon-to-be father of two, Erik looks forward to helping make Los Angeles a healthy, safe, and fun place to ride a bike for his growing family and everyone that calls Los Angeles County home.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to announce Erik Jansen as LACBC’s new Executive Director,” said Board President Doug John. “After conducting a nationwide search, the board became confident that Erik is the right person to continue building the legacy of LACBC work set forth by our past Executive Directors. With his passion for active transportation and commitment to making Los Angeles a safer place for all people to ride their bikes, I look forward to the exciting programs and important advocacy efforts that Erik will lead with LACBC staff, members, and volunteers in the years to come.”

“LACBC is committed to creating a Los Angeles County where all residents have access to safe, reliable transportation. This means addressing structural racism, and partnering with community based organizations to ensure local residents have a voice in how their neighborhoods are built,” said Erik Jansen. “Under Tamika Butler’s leadership, LACBC has solidified itself as an organization that is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion in its work, and has built a network of allies that is both broad and deep. I’m committed to ensuring LACBC continues to partner with community-based organizations to uplift the voices of low-income communities and communities of color that continue to be impacted by a of lack of investment in safe infrastructure.”