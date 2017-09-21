Silicon Beach & Westside Cities: Can Disruption and Planning Get Along?

From a few quiet startups a decade ago to full-fledged unicorns and outposts of major firms, Silicon Beach — the catchall term for the tech industry in Venice, Santa Monica, and West L.A. — has become a major influence on the economy, built environment, and culture on the Westside. Some firms have been “disruptive” beyond shaking up industries.These companies brought jobs and wealth to some in the region, and they have attracted new residents. But this influx of jobs has also contributed to traffic, compounded the region’s housing shortage, and priced some longtime residents and businesses out of their neighborhoods.

While Silicon Beach has been busy coding, raising money, and going public, local governments have struggled to keep pace with the speed of disruption. As they try to balance residents’ needs with the region’s economic growth, they wrestle with land use decisions that will affect the tech industry and its host communities for years to come.

Tech companies appear to be here to stay. The question is, what does the next phase of Silicon Beach’s growth look like? How will companies integrate with local communities to create an environment that balances everyone’s needs? Can an ethos of disruption go hand in hand with good citizenship? Please join WUF to discuss a range of questions about Silicon Beach and consider how municipalities, developers, neighbors, and the companies themselves can coexist and thrive.

