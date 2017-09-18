SMMUSD Announces Dr. Jacqueline Mora, New Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Jacqueline Mora as the new assistant superintendent of educational services at its September 13, 2017 regular board meeting. Dr. Mora’s appointment is effective October 2, 2017.

Dr. Mora brings 17 years of public education experience to SMMUSD. She has been serving as the director of English learner and parent engagement programs at Santa Barbara Unified School District since July 2016. Previously she served as an elementary school principal for schools in Santa Barbara, San Francisco Unified and Glendale Unified. She has also previously served as assistant principal, categorical program advisor and

teacher in LAUSD. She is bilingual in Spanish. In her recent position, Dr. Mora has been involved with developing curriculum and policies and procedures to improve teaching and learning.

She coordinated a district parent engagement program

and led the development and implementation of goals and objectives for English learner education. She has also coordinated and conducted professional learning for teachers and support staff serving English learners, along with working on budget development and fiscal reports, to list a few of her

competencies.

Dr. Mora earned a Bachelor of Arts in Chicano Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from University of California, Santa Barbara; a master’s degree in education with a concentration of teaching and learning from UCSB; a master’s degree in education with a concentration if administrative and policy studies from UCLA and a doctorate in education in K-12 leadership in urban education from USC. Her dissertation in entitled: “Promising Practices that Superintendents Use to Influence Instruction and Increase the Achievement of Latino Students in Urban School Districts.

“I am so humbled and honored to be afforded the opportunity to serve as a member of the Santa Monica-Malibu community,” Dr. Mora said. “I look forward to meeting with students, families, faculty and staff to learn about our schools and support our collective work of Excellence through Equity.”

Dr. Mora made the USC Dean’s List and was a recipient of the Dean’s Superintendent Advisory Group Award. Her professional affiliations include: Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, California Association of Bilingual Educators, California Association for Latino Superintendents and

Administrators and Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education.

Dr. Mora replaces Dr. Terry Deloria, who is now the superintendent of Jefferson Union High School District in Daly City California. “Dr. Mora will be a valuable addition to our district leadership team,” Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said.

“I had the opportunity to work with her in Santa Barbara and believe she will hit the ground running with regard to our priorities and district goals. I would like to congratulate her on her new position.”