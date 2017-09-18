SportsCollegesCommunity CalendarNewsEducationSanta Monica SMC Takes 1-0 Win Over MiraCosta By Staff Report - September 18, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Wednesday Sept. 6 saw Santa Monica College (SMC) Women’s Soccer team host MiraCosta College in a non-conference match talking a 1-0 win with Daysi Serrano scoring an unassisted goal in the 65th minute of the game. Daysi Serrano from SMC shields play from Shayla Cottrell from MiraCosta as Serrano attempts to get her foot on the soccer ball. Fillipa Struxsjo from SMC is grabbed from behind by Jasmine Hazzard from MiraCosta. Amber King from SMC is held on to from behind by Jasmine Delatorre from MiraCosta. King was called for holding which resulted in a free kick for SMC.