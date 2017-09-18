Rep. Lieu Questions the Trump Administration’s Approach to North Korea

Representative Ted Lieu questioned the Trump administration’s actions and approach to North Korea:

“I served on active duty under U.S. Pacific Command in the 1990s in Guam. We did a whole series of different exercises, most of them directed at North Korea, and it was very clear – there were no good military options.”

“If we are going to pursue diplomacy, it would be a good idea to have an ambassador to South Korea that can help us. [Without one] it does send a message that we are not pursuing diplomacy seriously and that we are disrespecting our critical ally, South Korea. I urge the Trump Administration to get its act together and nominate an ambassador to South Korea.”

