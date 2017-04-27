Brentwood’s Scott Cohen Receives Community Service Award

To celebrate the importance of volunteerism, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is awarding grants on behalf of exemplary financial professionals to nonprofits nationwide.

Brentwood Resident Scott Cohen, an associate wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual – West Los Angeles, received the company’s 2017 Community Service Award – a $30,000 grant for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, a program of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California.

Each year, 16 Northwestern Mutual financial professionals who demonstrate extraordinary service are awarded grants to benefit their nonprofits of choice.

“Having family and friends who battled cancer, I had a natural affinity for Camp, and the opportunity to alleviate some of what these children go through,” said Cohen. “Being a part of this camp means the world to me, and I’m so thankful to participate in bringing joy to these kids.”

Cohen has volunteered with Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times for 10 years, involving himself in many aspects of the camp experience. His most prominent role has been serving as a cabin counselor, responsible for creating a close-knit “cabin family” over the camp’s duration.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California will use the grant to continue providing a cost-free camp experience for children impacted by childhood cancer.