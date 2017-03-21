NBA Agent Sued By Century City-Based Firm

Century City-based firm Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE) has filed a lawsuit in Superior Court, claiming former agent Dan Fegan intentionally undermined the company.

The Los Angeles Business Journal reports that despite luring Fegan with $20 million to join the firm in 2013, “Fegan has repeatedly taken action to unfairly compete with ISE, to poison ISE’s business by attempting to turn its own employees against it, and to freeze out executives from asserting their supervisorial authority,” according to the filed complaint.

Claiming that Fegan put his personal interests above the company’s interests, ISE fired Fegan on March 10, and the company is seeking an injunction against Fegan in addition to unspecified statutory and compensatory damages.

The lawsuit alleges Fegan planned to leave the agency when his contract was up at the end of this year and was attempting to undercut ISE ahead of his departure.

Since coming on board at ISE, Fegan represented NBA stars including DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, and DeAndre Jordan.

ISE Chairman Ron Burkle issued the following statement on March 10 after dismissing Fegan. “I have never been more enthusiastic about the future of ISE as we continue to strategically grow the business to establish a unique, diversified company.”