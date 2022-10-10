City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd.
Wilshire Blvd to Receive Safety Upgrades and Repaving
Eviction Moratorium Set to End in Coming Months for Los Angeles
Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School
Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...
Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough
It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
Local Sports Pub ‘Tavern on Main’ Gives Fans a Front Row Seat
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Local Artists and Brands Showcased at ‘League of Originals’ Event
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Excavation Underway for Palms Mixed-Use Development
September 30, 2022 Staff Report
Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...
Canon Drive Japanese Minka Home Designed by Jack Charney Hits Market
September 30, 2022 Staff Report
$12.9 million price tag for Beverly Hills property A home designed by Jack A. Charney, known internationally for his iconic...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Mixed-Use Development Slated to Replace Palms Laundromat
September 23, 2022 Staff Report
Valley-based real estate development firm looks to bring 58 units to 3363-3371 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana At 3363-3371...
