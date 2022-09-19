The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant.
Video sponsored by DPP
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
Palms 3838 Apartment Expansion Takes Shape
September 16, 2022 Staff Report
September 16, 2022 Staff Report

California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...
Carmel Partners Looking to Bring 136 Unit Apartment to Sawtelle
September 16, 2022 Staff Report
September 16, 2022 Staff Report

By Dolores Quintana A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children's Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar

This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon.
The 'New Bar' in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar

Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits.
Turning Loss Into Hope 'Sophia's Buddies' Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia's Buddies in her daughter's memory to help raise funding and...
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar

Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.
Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space
September 10, 2022 Staff Report
September 10, 2022 Staff Report

The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana A revamp of the...
Mar Vista Mixed-Use Development Almost Done
September 10, 2022 Staff Report
September 10, 2022 Staff Report

By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...
Former Friar's Club Property Being Redeveloped Into Luxury Condos
September 9, 2022 Staff Report
September 9, 2022 Staff Report

The Rosewood Residences coming to 9900 Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The Friar's Club in Beverly Hills is no...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Staff Report
September 9, 2022 Staff Report

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar

A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar

New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space.
Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter's Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay
August 27, 2022 Staff Report
August 27, 2022 Staff Report

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
August 27, 2022 Staff Report
August 27, 2022 Staff Report

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A
August 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
August 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar

From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
