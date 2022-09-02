September 2, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Park Piles Up Building And Trades Support

Photo: Facebook

Job Creation And Commitment To Working Families At Core Of Private Labor Support

By Nick Antonicello 

In a clear trend and point of delineation between the Traci Park campaign and fellow Venetian Erin Darling, she is piling up the private sector, building and trades support while Darling is more focused on public sector labor groups.

This week the Park campaign announced a series of trade endorsements featuring the IBEW  (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Local 18 and Local 781 representing area Plumbers and Pipefitters.

Calling Traci a champion for working men and women and someone that “will stand with labor to fight for fair wages, better training and healthcare for workers and their families,” offered Gus Corona, Business Manager for IBEW Local 18. “After working in partnership, Traci understands what needs to get done to invest in technologies and policies like rooftop solar, clean energy, and leaky pipe replacement to build for our future. We can hardly wait to roll up our sleeves and get to work with Traci.”

In addition, Local 781 of the area Plumbers and Pipefitters went on the record for Team Park as well.

“Traci has the interests of working men and women at heart, and she recognizes that investing in our built environment means investing in working families and communities. That’s why 761 is endorsing Traci’s campaign.” offered Greg Lewis, the Plumbers & Fitters Local Union 761 Business Manager.

In what has to be regarded the most competitive of council races to succeed outgoing Councilmember Mike Bonin, who has endorsed Erin Darling, there is an obvious difference in political philosophy and rhetoric as Park has maintained her right-of-center lane with a populist, non-partisan twist while Darling is in fact the “darling” of the liberal left, touting strong support from tenants in particular as Park, the former Republican has maintained a strong stream of financial support from the state’s powerful apartment lobby. Here in Venice, only one-third of all homes are owner-occupied making tenants the largest pool of available voter support.

To date, no significant tenant organization has made an endorsement in CD-11.

Darling has concentrated on grassroots Democratic Clubs as has nailed down the support of nine of these organizations to date with a huge victory in earning over 80% of the vote of the 700-member West LA Democrats.

Darling also has the support of incoming LA Councilmember-elect Eunisses Hernandez and former Santa Monica Mayor Pam O’Connor while Park secured the endorsements of former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, outgoing LA City Controller Ron Galperin and California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

As the campaign picks up full steam in the waning days between now and November 8th, none of the defeated council candidates from the June Primary to date have endorsed neither Park or Darling, but former candidate and Venice Farmer’s Market Manager Jim Murez, who also serves President of the Venice Neighborhood Council intends to support the Venice employment attorney.

For many are seeing the race as a result of shifting political ideologies with the looming presence of left-of-center politics playing a huge role in what was traditionally a non-partisan affair.

Darling is mounting an impressive and aggressive block-by-block canvassing effort while Park will be relying on a huge money advantage we saw in the primary where she outspent the renter’s right advocate by a 10-1 margin. Park depended on a heavy dose of direct mail, of which much of it never reached voters in a timely basis as I personally received fourteen (14) pieces of mail two days after the June Primary!

While political consultants love to push direct mail because of huge profitability margins, why would any candidate in 2022 invest in mail when most voters look to their smartphone as the prime source for information on just about everything?

The candidates seem to be running concurrent media streams, which is strange given the tone and tenor of the campaign to date. In other news, Erin Darling will be appearing next week before the Homeless Committee of the VNC to discuss the issues of encampments here in Venice and beyond. Park had already addressed the committee in a 90-minute discussion at their July meeting which can be viewed at the VNC’s website, www.vencenc.org

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the race for LA Council CD-11 and has filed more stories than any other local or citywide media outlet regarding this race to succeed Mike Bonin. Have a take on the race or a tip? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Opinion

Political Party Preferences Play Heavily In LA Mayoral, CD-11 Races

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

Bass, Darling Benefit From Democratic Party ID As Caruso, Park On The Outside Looking In. By Nick Antonicello In what...

Erin Darling (center), the progressive Democrat in the race to succeed retiring Councilmember Mike Bonin is surrounded by his core of enthusiastic volunteers known as “Gen Z for Darling.” The life-long Venetian, civil rights attorney and tenant advocate will be having a fundraiser in the “Heart of Venice” on August 27th. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Labor “All in” for Erin Darling in CD-11

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Sews up SEIU-USWW & NUHW endorsements, announces Venice fundraiser on 8/27! By Nick Antonicello With an enthusiasm level not seen...

Steamed mussels from SALT. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Opinion

Review: Marina del Rey Hotel’s Restaurant Gets Revamp

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

An almost-perfect meal at SALT By Sam Catanzaro SALT, the Marina del Rey Hotel’s dockside restaurant, recently got a complete...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Rob Galperin. Photos: Courtesy.
Opinion

LA City Controller Ron Galperin Endorses Traci Park for Council in CD-11!

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Galperin joins Villaraigosa, Ma in Support of Venice employment attorney By Nick Antonicello Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin, the...
Opinion

West LA Dems Deliver Overwhelming Endorsement of Erin Darling, Receives 80.6% of Club Ballots

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Darling picks up additional labor support, Park secures the endorsement of California Treasurer Fiona Ma! By Nick Antonicello On a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...

Bob Hertzberg. Photo: Courtesy of Bob Hertzberg
Opinion

Column: Iconic Legislative Leader Seeks to Represent West LA on County Board of Supervisors

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Senator Bob Hertzberg plans to use his political capital to address homelessness, housing, public safety, jobs, and other quality-of-life concerns...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: “Momentum Is on Our Side”

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

CD-11 Candidate Erin Darling rolls out series of new endorsements as race heats up with just under 100 days before...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Photo: Facebook.
Opinion

LA Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Endorses Erin Darling for Council in CD-11

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Retiring Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the first openly gay member of the California legislature and...
Opinion

Column: “Temperament & Patience” Define Judicial Candidate Lyons Yearning for Public Service!

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Judicial candidate Melissa Lyons has a different perspective as she sees the application of justice upfront in her current role...

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso. Photo: carusocan.com.
Opinion

Column: Can Caruso Can?

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Billionaire developer’s forty-million dollar plus campaign falls short and flat, as he limps into runoff with Washington, DC insider Karen...

Erin Darling: Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Darling – The LA Democratic Party’s Choice for Council in CD-11!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Crucial party endorsement consolidates progressives and left-of-center Democrats behind the first-place finisher in the June 7th primary that formerly endorsed...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
Opinion, Real Estate

Affordability Answer: A New Tax on Housing Speculators?

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist The TV commercials and online ads are fast becoming ubiquitous: “We’ll buy your house as is,”...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR