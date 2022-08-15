August 15, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover

The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. 
.
Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
11312 W. Idaho Avenue. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Targets Sawtelle Parking Lot for Community Space

August 13, 2022

Read more
August 13, 2022

11312 W. Idaho Avenue parking lot subject of City Council motion By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed...

Photo: Loopnet
News, Real Estate

Former Fox Hills Plaza Mall Sells for $56 Million

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

$941 thousand per square foot on sale By Dolores Quintana The former Fox Hills Plaza Mall has finally been sold...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Video

‘Shakespeare in the Park’ presents free family friendly show “As Boo Like It”

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

The Actors Gang presents “As Boo Like It” a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare play. This free community event...
Food & Drink, Video

Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Video, Wellness

‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Video, Wellness

Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Video, Wellness

Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Video

Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
News, Real Estate

LA County Exploring Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Rendering: Brooks + Scarpa.
News, Real Estate

Residential Development Planned Next to Kirk Douglas Theatre

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

Development would bring 34 units to Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Two vacant buildings could soon be the site of...

Rendering: Patrick Tighe Architecture.
News, Real Estate

79-Unit Palms Mixed-use project Almost Done

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...
Video, Wellness

Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR