A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.
Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals
A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams.
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives
July 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum
June 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
June 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
