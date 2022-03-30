March 30, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities

Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly meetups and competitions.

Video brought to you by Sheriff Alex Villanueva

in Video, Wellness
