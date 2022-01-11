Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach.
Video sponsored by Vistamar School.
Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!
Mural Honoring the Life Of Molly Steinsapir Coming To The Palisades
January 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...
Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays
January 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents. Video brought to...
Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park
January 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of...
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
December 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
December 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
You Are Not Alone; Coping With Loss During the Holidays
December 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Director of Case Management at WISE & Healthy Aging gives us insight into how to cope with loss and...
‘Meet Me Under the Fig Tree’ Holiday Celebration Supporting the Community
December 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont Miramar hotel is collecting canned food, clothing (new or gently worn), and monetary donations. They have partnered with...
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
Local Cake Topper Chef Wins Big at the National Gingerbread House Competition
December 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Merry Mischief Bakers Team Has Won the National Gingerbread House Competition for the 2nd Consecutive Year with the Help...
