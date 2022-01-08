January 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays

Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents. Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Video
