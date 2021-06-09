Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Cocktails For a Cause
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
Live Comedy is Back in Venice
May 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?
May 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season
May 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
