A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans, and their supporters to raise money for the impactful work done through Village for Vets, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

Related Posts
video

Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
Upbeat Beat, video

Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
Upbeat Beat

CCMS Improv Performances ﻿Set for This Weekend

June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021

From Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Middle School Improv Program is the largest and longest-running after-school program...
News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
News, video

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Market Report, video

Market Report: Cherry Season

June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021

June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
video

Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
News, video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Market Report, video

Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Upbeat Beat, video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...
video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...
video

Live Comedy is Back in Venice

May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

After a long shutdown due to Covid-19 live comedy has returned to Venice and Comedy Compound is now hosting a...
Market Report, video

Is It Safe To Cook With Olive Oil?

May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

This week on Market Report Juliet Lemar talks with a local olive oil vender about the health effects of cooking...

