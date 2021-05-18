May 19, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition. This video brought to you by School of Rock.

in Upbeat Beat, video
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
video

Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
video

Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
video

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
Market Report, video

May Is Grapefruit Season in California

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...

Action from a previous year's Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race. Photo: Courtesy Culver City Rotary.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race...
Art, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
video

Adopting a Pet?

May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021

Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
video

Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside

May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021

Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Culver City, Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Final Culver City Unified Community Arts Night to Feature Young Storytellers

May 9, 2021

May 9, 2021

The final CCUSD Community Art Night, featuring Young Storytellers, will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Young...

Photo: Culver City Fire Department (Facebook).
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Fire Department Getting Seniors Access to Covid-19 Vaccine

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

By Toi Creel Culver City Firefighters are helping connecting seniors to vaccines. The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) is doing...
video

Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Market Report, video

Summer Strawberries Are Here!

May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
video

Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns

May 5, 2021

May 5, 2021

Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...

