Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter Board member Carmen Molinari in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Toby Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
May Is Grapefruit Season in California
Grapefruits in California are the sweetest in May, learn how to choose the juiciest ones in this Market Report video...
Adopting a Pet?
May 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Animal expert Carmen Molinari discusses how to find the perfect pet to fit your lifestyle and family in this video...
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue
May 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Ralphs Brentwood Increases Security After Safety Concerns
May 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood Ralphs grocery store receives new security upgrades due to concerns for patron safety, learn what to expect on your...
Westside Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn more in this...
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is...
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
April 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?
April 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
Want to Be A Triathlete?
April 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
