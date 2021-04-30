Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn more in this video brought to you by Mobile Bike Pros.
Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
Youth Mental Health Crisis on the Rise
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mental health related hospitalizations among youth have increased by 31% over the past year for 12-17 year olds, May is...
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
April 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?
April 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
Want to Be A Triathlete?
April 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus
April 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
School of Rock’s Online Lessons Offer Immersive Learning Experiences
April 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock is the world’s most evolutionary music school offering immersive online programs through The School of Rock Method™,...
Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers
April 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
