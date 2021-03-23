March 23, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth

In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the gap of children’s social and emotional needs through intentional and impactful programming. This video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

video

$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
video

Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic

March 16, 2021

With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
video

Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community

March 15, 2021

Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
video

New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan

March 11, 2021

RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
video

Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer

March 11, 2021

John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
video

Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods

March 11, 2021

Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...
video

Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps

March 10, 2021

Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
video

Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates

March 10, 2021

New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
video

Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder

March 9, 2021

A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
video

Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?

March 8, 2021

On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
video, Westside Wellness

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 1, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
video

A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 1, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
video

Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.

February 25, 2021

Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Education, video, Westside Wellness

Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?

February 23, 2021

Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
video, Westside Wellness

What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?

February 23, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...

