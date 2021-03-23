In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the gap of children’s social and emotional needs through intentional and impactful programming. This video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
March 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic
March 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan
RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods
Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...
Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
March 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
March 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
February 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
