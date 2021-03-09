A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his twin sister’s genetic disorder. Learn more about the 5th annual Quinn’s Cocoa for the Cure in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
March 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
March 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
February 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...Read more
POPULAR
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...Read more