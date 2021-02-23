February 24, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying healthy and safe. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in video, Westside Wellness
video

Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
video

The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
News, video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver High Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

A Culver City High School student is up for national honors! Last week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)...
video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Culver City, Education, Westside Wellness

Get Ready to Dance at Culver City Unified’s ﻿Community Art Night

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Have you and your students been spending too much time sitting in front of Zooms? Now is your chance to...
video

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
News, video

Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Real Estate, video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
video

Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CVS to Carry Out COVID-19 Vaccines in State

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...

