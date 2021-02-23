Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer scholarships for career online high school to help you complete your degree. All in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Culver High Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist
A Culver City High School student is up for national honors! Last week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Get Ready to Dance at Culver City Unified’s Community Art Night
February 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Have you and your students been spending too much time sitting in front of Zooms? Now is your chance to...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Culver City Students Invited to Participate in ‘Water Is Life’ Art Contest
February 4, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Submissions due via regular mail or e-mail by Friday, March 19, 2021 By Chad Winthrop Culver City students are invited...
