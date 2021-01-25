January 26, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club

Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video brought to you by 911 Covid Testing Center.

in video
Related Posts
News, video

Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February: Culver City Beat – January, 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February * First Baptist Church Of Venice...
Real Estate, video

Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
News, video

Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification: Culver City Beat – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification * Culver...
News, video

Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Edify Tv, News, video

Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
News, video

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California: Culver City Beat – January, 17, 2021

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California * LAPD Crack Down...
video

Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, video

Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries: Culver City Beat – January, 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries * Study Predicts...
video

Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
video

Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 11, 2021

Read more
January 11, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
News, video

Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Read more
January 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team * LA...
Real Estate, video

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

Read more
January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
News, video

The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
video

Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 7, 2021

Read more
January 7, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
News, video

Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Read more
January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives *...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR