Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from a previous era in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm: Culver City Beat – December, 21, 2020
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm * Places of...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation: Culver City Beat – December, 17, 2020
December 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation * Unions...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members: Culver City Beat – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them * Hundreds...
Sit Back And Relax With MendMe Spa
December 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Mend Me massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to get much needed relaxation and wellness, MendMe a...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually *...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
