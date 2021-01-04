January 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from a previous era in this video made possible by School of Rock.

