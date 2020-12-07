December 7, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pique Health Not Your Average Medical Practice

Pique Health is the very first comprehensive mens health center in Beverly Hills. With highly personalized treatment plans that fit your unique schedule and goals, start planning for 2021 now and #reachyourpique

in Health + Fitness, Lifestyle, Westside Wellness
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl speaking at a 2019 event. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation, Westside Wellness

Culver City Receives Grant For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Education

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

The City of Culver City’s Public Works Department has received a $47,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CCUSD Launches Sponsor-a-Family December Holiday Program to Help Those in Need

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

CCUSD recognizes that the holiday season can be stressful for families who are most in need. Again this year, CCUSD...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...

Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Brand are among the stars appearing at the 50th Anniversary celebration for CLARE | MATRIX. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...
video, Westside Wellness

Looking For A Way To Destress?

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...

CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge results as of October 30. Photo: CCUSD.
Culver City, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Middle School Has Already Walked and Biked to Sacramento!

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge By Chad Winthrop Culver City Middle School students have collectively walked and biked over 450...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...

