Pique Health is the very first comprehensive mens health center in Beverly Hills. With highly personalized treatment plans that fit your unique schedule and goals, start planning for 2021 now and #reachyourpique
Pique Health Not Your Average Medical Practice
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!
From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...
12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Culver City Receives Grant For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Education
November 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The City of Culver City’s Public Works Department has received a $47,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
CCUSD Launches Sponsor-a-Family December Holiday Program to Help Those in Need
November 10, 2020 Staff Report
CCUSD recognizes that the holiday season can be stressful for families who are most in need. Again this year, CCUSD...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
November 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...
Looking For A Way To Destress?
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Culver City Middle School Has Already Walked and Biked to Sacramento!
November 3, 2020 Westside Today Staff
CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge By Chad Winthrop Culver City Middle School students have collectively walked and biked over 450...
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children
October 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
RECENT POSTS
POPULAR
