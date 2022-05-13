Navy Officer Janae Carey Teams-Up with 2022 Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles .
Video brought to you by Pudu Pudu.
Inspiring Others Through Body Positivity
Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside
February 28, 2022 Staff Report
American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross continues...
Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations
January 11, 2022 Staff Report
As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic
January 4, 2022 Staff Report
An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...
The Best CBD Gift For Every Occasion
November 30, 2021 Staff Report
Thanks to the growing popularity of Hemp CBD, there’s a lot of new and unique CBD products that will make...
Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care
November 9, 2021 Staff Report
Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
Breaking Barriers Through Sport
October 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ex-Navy Rescue swimmer and triathlete, Jordan Hunter is changing the statistics of African Americans not knowing how to swim and...
Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage
October 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes
October 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.
October 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Kaiser Permanente Opens New Target Clinic in Culver City
September 29, 2021 Staff Report
Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corp. have opened a new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic...
The Rich History of Prehemptive CBD Creams
The following is a question and answer with Paul Herve, founder of Prehemptive CBD creams, based on the formulas of...
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
September 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community
September 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
September 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
