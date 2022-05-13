May 13, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Inspiring Others Through Body Positivity

Navy Officer Janae Carey Teams-Up with 2022 Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles .
in Westside Wellness
Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...
Westside Wellness

The Best CBD Gift For Every Occasion

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Thanks to the growing popularity of Hemp CBD, there’s a lot of new and unique CBD products that will make...

Olivia Villa with Dr. Kim Grueneisen exam room. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
Westside Wellness

Breaking Barriers Through Sport

October 19, 2021

October 19, 2021

Ex-Navy Rescue swimmer and triathlete, Jordan Hunter is changing the statistics of African Americans not knowing how to swim and...
Video, Westside Wellness

Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage

October 12, 2021

October 12, 2021

Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
Video, Westside Wellness

Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...

Left to right: Kirk Tamaddon, MD, area medical director, chief of staff, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Lilit Zibari, RN, MSN, senior vice president, area manager, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Colin Diaz, IOM, president/CEO, Culver City Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Yu, chief operating officer, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

Kaiser Permanente Opens New Target Clinic in Culver City

September 29, 2021

September 29, 2021

Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corp. have opened a new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic...
Westside Wellness

The Rich History of Prehemptive CBD Creams

September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021

The following is a question and answer with Paul Herve, founder of Prehemptive CBD creams, based on the formulas of...
Video, Westside Wellness

Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe

September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021

La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Video, Westside Wellness

Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art

September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Video, Westside Wellness

Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community

September 21, 2021

September 21, 2021

L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
Video, Westside Wellness

Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play

September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021

Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...

