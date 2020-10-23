Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered journey to beating breast cancer.
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget: Culver City Beat – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting Regarding Police Budget * LA City Council Unanimously...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time: Culver City Beat – October, 15, 2020
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time * LA County...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Pie Season Is Here!
October 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
