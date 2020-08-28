August 28, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke selling in Venice, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.

in Real Estate, Realty, video
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
News, video

22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash * LA Public...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

The Many Flavors Of Coffee

August 26, 2020

Read more
August 26, 2020

Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
video

Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
News, video

Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park: Westside Beat – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park * AirBnb Cracking...
Real Estate, video

Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
Real Estate, video

New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
News, video

Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance: Westside Beat – August, 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance * Uber and...
video

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
News, video

Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out: Westside Beat – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out * LA County Sues Grace...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver City Street Dining

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Learn about news changes to Downtown Culver City allowing restaurants and retailers to use the street and sidewalk to conduct...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Real Estate, video

Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR