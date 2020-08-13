August 14, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area seeing record stolen car data this year. Learn more in this video made possible by Brad DeLa Cruz.

