Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise

Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in video
News, video

Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School New Sports Seasons. * LA Rents Decreasing?...
Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
News, video

Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! Westside Beat – July, 30, 2020

July 30, 2020

July 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! * New Mixed-Use Building...
News, video

Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting: Westside Beat – July, 27, 2020

July 27, 2020

July 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting * County Health Cracks Down on...
News, video

Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?

July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
News, video

Two Hour Police Chase Through Culver City: Westside Beat – July, 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Prince Street Pizza Coming to West Hollywood * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
video

Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic

July 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
News, video

Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd: Westside Beat – July, 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd * How Schools...
News, video

Police Seeking Help in Robbery Case: Westside Beat – July, 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Seeking Help in Robbery Case * Los Angeles Headed for...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Westside Food Scene: Papille Gustative Cafe

July 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Papille Gustative Cafe is a hyper local, hyper fresh, farm to table cafe. Highlighting season dishes created in their low impact...
Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
News, video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
News, video

Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive For Covid-19: Westside Beat – July, 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Building Coming to Centinela Ave. * Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke...
video

Helping teens connect, talk and get help!

July 9, 2020

July 9, 2020

TeenLine is a non-profit teen help hotline connecting trained teen volunteer listeners with teens who are seeking help, the organization...
News, video

A new way to say Thank You to healthcare workers: Westside Beat – July, 9, 2020

July 9, 2020

July 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * A new way to say Thank You to healthcare workers. *...

