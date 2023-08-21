Early Childhood Music Education With School of Rock

School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+.
August 15, 2023 Staff Report
Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. is evicting 712 Tenants to install fire sprinklers and complete safety upgrades. The Ellis Act provides...
August 14, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @culvercitywlanews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...
Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @culvercitywlanews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
There was a line around the corner for opening day. The new location is at 4254 Lincoln Blvd and has...
August 9, 2023 Staff Report
The sold out six night tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is a huge boost to the economy of...
August 3, 2023 Staff Report
Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @culvercitywlanews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...
August 1, 2023 Staff Report
Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Lana Negrete and City Council Member Phil Brock were there to welcome the new restaurant...
July 27, 2023 Staff Report
You can check out the spot, also known as CoCoICHI, on 1947 Sawtelle Blvd., Unit D, from 10:00 a.m. to...
July 26, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the...
July 26, 2023 Staff Report
Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @culvercitywlanews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...
July 19, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
July 19, 2023 Staff Report
Hotel workers went on strike seeking a fair wage. @culvercitywlanews Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar...
July 13, 2023 Staff Report
The line on the first day was three hours long and wrapped around the block. The Bakery loves Los Angeles....
July 11, 2023 Staff Report
During the awards, the former mayor talked about how long he had known and worked with Kathryn Barger. @culvercitywlanews Former...
