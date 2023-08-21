August 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Early Childhood Music Education With School of Rock

School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+. 

Video sponsored by School of Rock.

in Local Business, sponsored, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Barrington Plaza Apartments Face Mass Eviction

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. is evicting 712 Tenants to install fire sprinklers and complete safety upgrades. The Ellis Act provides...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
News, Video

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @culvercitywlanews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...
Dining, Video

(Video) Tavern on Main Puts New Items on the Menu

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @culvercitywlanews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
News, Video

(Video) Nick The Greek’s Grand Opening In Marina Del Rey

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

There was a line around the corner for opening day. The new location is at 4254 Lincoln Blvd and has...
News, Video

(Video) Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert Series Boosts Los Angeles Economy

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

The sold out six night tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is a huge boost to the economy of...
Dining, Video

(Video) Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at the Six Chowhouse

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @culvercitywlanews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...
News, Video

(Video) Ribbon Cutting For The Opening of Sogno Toscana In Santa Monica

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Lana Negrete and City Council Member Phil Brock were there to welcome the new restaurant...
News, Video

(Video) New Curry House Restaurant Coco Ichibanya Has Opened In Sawtelle District.

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

You can check out the spot, also known as CoCoICHI, on 1947 Sawtelle Blvd., Unit D, from 10:00 a.m. to...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business, Local Business Spotlight, Video

Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the...
upbeat, Video

(Video) H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and Luggage Repairs

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @culvercitywlanews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...
Culture, LGBTQ, Society, Video, Wellness

Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
News, Video

(Video) Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar In Santa Monica Fourth Of July Weekend

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Hotel workers went on strike seeking a fair wage. @culvercitywlanews Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar...
News, Video

(Video) Levain Bakery Spokesperson Jane Talks About The First West Coast Location

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

The line on the first day was three hours long and wrapped around the block. The Bakery loves Los Angeles....
News, Video

(Video) Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Introduces LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger At The Bizzy Awards

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

During the awards, the former mayor talked about how long he had known and worked with Kathryn Barger. @culvercitywlanews Former...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR