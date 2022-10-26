Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore some of the more spooky devices from the 1930s.
Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis
Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis
Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend
$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...
Power of Us Event Honors Venice Family Clinic’s Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson
October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...
Cedars-Sinai Supports Healthcare and Social Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area
$4 million in grants awarded to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Cedars-Sinai awarded...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates $4.9 Million to Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles
Transformational gift will allow non-profit to provide girls throughout Greater Los Angeles a pathway to become empowered and compassionate leaders...
96-Year-Old Pens Handwritten Note to LAFD Thanking Firefighters
By LAFD Spokesperson Amy Bastman On April 6, 2022, Eileen Porch experienced an incident that would cause her to call...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Parents Claim Neglect After School is Closed Due to Water Damage
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Community Building Unveiled
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
October 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus.
Endless Summer Haven on the Westside
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del Mar
Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O'Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings.
Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden's visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing.
Westside Artist Collective Brings Flight of Voices & Wine
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
'Flight of Voices' artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations.
