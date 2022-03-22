March 22, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Interview With Santa Monica-Based AI Entrepreneur Nektar Baziotis

Below is a brief interview with Nektar Baziotis, co-founder and CEO of Apogee information Systems Luxembourg, President of ENKI Inc. Santa Monica California, and the person who inspired Icarus AI E-Learning.

  1. When did you begin this project?

In 2002, Markos Giannopoulos (CTO) and I began designing and programming websites for our first clients and started Apogee was in 2005. We quickly expanded our offer to include custom software solutions for our clients. We eventually signed contracts all over Europe in the private and public sectors and have offices in Thessaloniki, Greece, Barcelona, Spain, and Luxembourg. Our B2B clients are in over 27 countries. 

During this time, I have dreamed of creating an e-learning system providing objective knowledge, customized according to individual needs. In 2019, we launched the beta of that dream, Icarus AI E-Learning. We could only dream when we started that AI will start being what it stands for, and not just matching algorithms and an interpretation of big data analytics. My dream was to understand more the individual needs of the student, but also the teacher and provide significant cognitive tools to evolve.

  1. Why did you decide to create Icarus AI?

Once I read: “The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth – JFK”

I have been dreaming of creating an e-learning system powered by AI for a long time. I believe we must prepare the next generation to lead us. We know they have the potential to create a better future. I believe that e-learning is one of the best tools in our arsenal to equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful. 

We can reach remote locations and provide equal opportunities in education to all. AI has proven its advantages and value-added in many fields, including computer science, finance, and medicine. I want to take the power of AI and combine it with e-learning to create a superior online learning system. 

  1. Tell me about some of the features of Icarus AI?

Icarus AI is an innovative and adaptable AI-based e-learning system. By utilizing the power of Artificial Intelligence, Icarus allows users to adapt their e-learning experience to suit their needs. Icarus possesses a host of tools that serve to benefit educators and students. Icarus AI offers users an intelligent interface and multi-lingual support in addition to auxiliary learning materials to complement their knowledge. With features that include profile monitoring, performance analytics, advanced course authoring, and video indexing, Icarus AI can help to personalize the e-learning experience. Icarus’s personalization features help optimize the e-learning experience based on cognitive and developmental needs. With Icarus AI, we are putting education first, using AI to build the future of personalized learning for all.

  1. What is the mission of Icarus AI in one sentence?

Icarus’ mission is to Always Innovate in E-Learning.

  1. Where do you see Icarus AI going in the future?

Our system supports Colleges, Universities, Organizations, and multi-national companies to cover their needs in E-Learning around the globe. 

Additionally, we are creating several online course series on a wide variety of topics. We are working with experts in the field to develop courses based on relevant material to teach people the skills they need to get their businesses off the ground and advance in their career goals. Examples include our Investment Course taught by Brian McMahon, Founder, and CEO of Expert DOJO. Brian is a trusted partner of ours who specializes in helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses through peer-to-peer coaching. In addition, we have professors from the USA and the EU covering a wide range of courses from Nano Technology to Sales to Technical Writing.

Our target is to make Icarus AI E-Learning a complete marketplace that can meet all e-learning needs and offer opportunities to educate and evolve.

in Local Business Spotlight
Related Posts
Local Business Spotlight, Video

Local Business Closing After 20 Years On Main Street

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

The owners of Arts & Letters say goodbye to the community after 20 years of business. Learn why they are...
Dining, Local Business Spotlight

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Education, Local Business Spotlight

Auditions Open for HVS Conservatory’s Inaugural Vocal Program

September 5, 2021

Read more
September 5, 2021

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
Local Business Spotlight

Calico Yacht Charter Provides Luxury Water Experience For All Ages

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

By Toi Creel Everyone goes to the beach on the Westside. It’s part of the culture. But imagine experiencing the...

Photo: Courtesy Everything Counts for Kids.
Local Business Spotlight, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Everything counts at Everything Counts for Kids

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Culver City camp combines all aspects of child development into programming By Susan M. Payne As Culver City went into...

Branding for Pacific Park, one of the clients of evolutionary.art, a Santa Monica-based graphic design company. Photo: evolutionary.art
Local Business Spotlight

Santa Monica-based evolutionary.art Helping Companies Perfect Their Digital Brand

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

Enki Inc. a Santa Monica based IT company, has launched evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off, helping startups from near...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Get the Most out of Your Tax Filing With Mofrad Financial Solutions

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

Local finance firm meeting the needs of small/medium sized businesses and individuals Tax season is fast approaching – and to...
Local Business Spotlight, Video

Looking For A Tax Expert?

January 27, 2021

Read more
January 27, 2021

Mofrad Financial Solutions is a full-service financial firm in the heart of Los Angeles. With more than 20 years of...
Local Business Spotlight, News

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Fall weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 5, 2020

Read more
October 5, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...

Willy California's Coliseum Athletic Tee. Photos: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Willy California Wants Men to Rethink Their Closet

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Local clothing line reimagines athleisure By Toi Creel With ranges in styles for men’s clothing from suits and professional clothing...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR