March 2, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Column: Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles: Prepared and Ready to Represent in Sacramento!

Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles. Photo: robertpullenmiles.com

Special election to be held on April 5th to fill the vacancy of Assembly Member Autumn Burke

By Nick Antonicello

Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles is a “man with a plan” and believes his healthy mix of private and public service makes him uniquely qualified to succeed his boss, former Assembly member Autumn Burke who stepped down recently sparking an April 5th special election for the rest of her unexpired term as Venice’s representative in Sacramento in the General Assembly. 

A former three-term council member in Lawndale, Robert made history becoming the community’s first African-American mayor, as he has since been reelected twice with no opposition. 

Mayor Pullen-Miles was Autumn Burke’s legislative director who has seen first-hand how the legislature works inside the district as well as in halls of Sacramento. 

“I served as a hands-on district director. I have traveled to Sacramento and I know the players as well as the Democratic Caucus leadership. My diverse background as a first responder, someone who has personally experienced a degree of homelessness when I first arrived here and my time as a local councilman and mayor has rewarded with me with a record and resume to hit the ground running.” 

The father of three daughters aged 21, 18 and 13, Pullen-Miles is married and his wife is a homemaker. 

Robert’s journey hasn’t been easy for at the age of 19, he migrated to California from Oklahoma with just $25 and a dream to enter the world of entertainment. 

Those times were a struggle as he “couch surfed” with friends until he got himself on his feet in a new place far away from family. 

Robert earned his BA and MA from California Southern University where he participated in student government while later becoming a first responder (EMT), then worked for the late Jenny Oropeza, a former state senator and then went on to become a staffer for former state Senator Ted Lieu, now a member of the United States House of Representatives. 

Congressman Lieu has endorsed Mayor Pullen-Miles in this special April 5th election contest for the Burke vacancy. 

The Mayor spoke passionately about making government accessible for average people and working families first. 

“At the local level we bring the resources to the community. That means in some cases getting the homeless off the streets. The general public looks to local government to get things done and the legislature needs to assist local government to make things right. Some of my current constituents are living from paycheck to paycheck. It’s important to build that local trust,” noted the Lawndale mayor which represents a population of roughly 32,000 residents and an annual municipal budget of some $25 million dollars. 

Bordered by Redondo Beach, Hawthorne and Torrance, Lawndale is just six miles southeast of LAX and was originally part of “Rancho Sausal Redondo” and became incorporated as a municipality of California on December 28, 1959. 

The motto of Lawndale is the “Heart of the South Bay.”

Now a candidate for his boss’s job who has endorsed him, Mayor Pullen-Miles offered three major initiatives: 

  • COVID-19 relief
  • Tax Credits 
  • Small Business Opportunities 

“Business revitalization and workforce development are important priorities. In Lawndale we secured $2 million for infrastructure improvements and $4 million for the construction of a new Youth Development Center. These are real results people can appreciate, touch and use.” 

The Mayor stressed that having connections within the district with his fellow mayors and elected official’s matter. He pointed to a plethora of accomplishments he was a part of working for Autumn Burke such as creating a task force to end child poverty, a Child Tax Credit initiative that awarded working parents an additional $1,000 and while organizing food drives and getting access to unemployment benefits from EDD. 

The Mayor is the only candidate in the race to have worked for four members of the California legislature, two in the assembly and two in the senate. 

The Mayor is proud of his time as a legislative staffer, not-for-profit executive and years as both a chief executive and council member in which services were delivered and progress was made. 

In some ways that makes Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles the “good hand’s” candidate.

This special election will be held on April 5th and you can visit his website at www.robertpullenmiles.com

Nick Antonicello offers opinion and commentary on issues of local politics that effect the Venice Community. He can be reached at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
LA County Assessor Jeff Prang. Photo: Official.
Opinion, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Assessor Takes Look Back With 2021 Annual Report

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

By Jeff Prang Los Angeles County Assessor At the beginning of year, my Office released the 2021 Annual Report, which...

Photo: Santa Monica Mirror
Opinion

OpEd: Together, We can End Homelessness

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

It is possible. Here is how. By Craig Greiwe, Candidate for Los Angeles Mayor As someone who grew up poor...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Will State Regulators Kill Rooftop Solar?

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist If California’s often misguided utility regulators wanted to prove they are determined to favor privately owned...

Photo: gov.ca.gov
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Housing Battle Heats up in Signature Season

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Even before a proposed homeowner-inspired measure aiming to restore full zoning powers to local governments hit...
Opinion

Column: Let’s talk About the Soil

January 12, 2022

Read more
January 12, 2022

Everyone knows that we are undergoing a climate change not seen on the earth before. We all understand what is...

Mat Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Opinion: A Call to Public Service: U.S. Army Veteran Mat Smith Makes Longshot Bid for the LA City Council

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Mat Smith has no illusions when it comes to his bid to unseat CD-11 incumbent Mike Bonin.  A combat veteran...

Photo: Facebook (@AGRobBonta).
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Attorney General Spurs on Big 2022 Housing Battle

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist There will be plenty of political battles next year, starting with likely reelection challenges to Gov....
Opinion

Should California Have a Formal Right to Shelter?

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist On a de facto basis, Californians have had a right to shelter for many years. But...

Photo: Getty.
Opinion

Seismic Water Resiliency

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

This is the 2nd part of two-part article  (see smmirror.com/2021/12/sma-r-t-column-its-not-your-fault/ for the first part) Last week we wrote about the...

Ankimo (steamed monkfish liver) from Soko. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, Opinion

One of LA’s Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience By Sam Catanzaro Tucked into the lobby of a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

State’s Housing Solution Starts Happening

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It’s happening. Despite the best efforts of California’s highly ideological, developer-financed state legislators, the solution to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Movement Seeks Signature Verification, but Will Bonin Strike Back With Litigation?

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

By Nick Antonicello It is no small feat for a band of community volunteers seeking real political change to spend...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: SB 9, 10: The Rebellion Begins

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It was inevitable from the moment Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-September signed this year’s two most...
Opinion, Real Estate

Sacto Dems Dump Prop. 13 Reforms

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist For more than 40 years, Democrats in Sacramento have talked fervently about reforming the 1978 Proposition...

Councilmember Mike Bonin (center) with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti (left) and Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas. Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: Do Birds of a Feather Really Flock Together?

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Welcome to the “Mike & Mark” approach to failing Venice and rest of LA! By Nick Antonicello LA Councilman Mark...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR