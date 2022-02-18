February 20, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Stunning Music Academy in Brentwood will celebrate its Grand Opening, Sunday, February 20th.

Introducing the second location of the highly successful Angeles Academy of Music, which has become an icon of Westwood Village.   One of the largest Music Academy’s in L.A, the new Brentwood location will provide easy access for families on the Westside, such as Santa Monica, Palisades, and the Marina. 

When you first walk in, you will be struck by how formal and grand this facility is, greeted by two monument size sculptures of famous composers.    Each room is dedicated to a diversity of important musicians, with accompanying QR codes full of educational information to explore.    The interior design might make this Academy the most beautiful Music School in the state, or perhaps the nation.

This is all the result of the founders philosophy.    Music education should not be relegated to run down back rooms, or second floors.  In a healthy culture, music education should be found alongside the major brands, on the best streets.

The Academy has succeeded to popularize, and modernize music education into an experience that is fun, and meaningful.  Steve Jobs said, do to follow what people say they want, but create what people don’t know they want.  In a way, the Academy is growing to bring our community things we didn’t know that we always wanted.  Another steak dinner?  Learn to play Bohemian Rhapsody.  The response from the community has been clear; People want to invest in meaningful pursuits.   The Academy is helping to shape a new demand, and bringing a positive influence to the culture of L.A..

All that said, there is much more to this than their attractive buildings.   Music education is a people business.  No striking the hand with rulers here.  Digging deeper into the philosophy at this school, they believe that their teachers are ambassadors to music, that education is a sacred profession, and that there is a huge responsibility to bring this noble  world of music into people’s lives.  The instructor’s training program includes a surprising truth:  “It’s not the subject, it’s the person.”   Looking behind peoples likes and dislikes, what they believe they can and can’t do, there is often a person.  

Great mentors must be motivating, enthusiastic, and genuinely interested in the student as a person.  Past the right attitude however, the skill of teaching is to break down information.  The motto of the Academy is: “Setup the student to always win”  The key is to create just the right adrenaline rush.   The student encounters a challenge, but has been equipped with the skill to overcome it.    The teacher’s essential, and often overlooked role, is to set up the parameters of that experience.  In seeing things like this, a mentor is much more responsible for the interest and the outcome.

The Grand Opening Event of this impressive Academy is something you don’t want to miss.   It’s free to the public, and will be held on February 20th, 2022, between 3 – 7 p.m.

It will feature short speeches around 6 p.m., about the value of music education from celebrities such as John Ottman, the oscar winning, A list composer responsible for the music X men series, as well as the daughter of the iconic persian singer Shajarian.  The event will include a musical journey experience every hour, in which kids and adults will be able to explore each room of the academy to learn about the different instruments.  There will be food, drinks, games, and even a raffle to give away 12 months, 6 months, and 3 months of free classes.    Anyone with an interest in music should attend.

RSVP HERE!

Angeles Academy of Music-Brentwood

11670 San Vicente Blvd #C Los Angeles CA 90049

310.919.0040

brentwood@angelesacademyofmusic.com

www.angelesacademyofmusic.com

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
Uncategorized

7 Great Reasons to Visit NYC This Spring

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Arguably the most famous destination in the world, New York City welcomes millions of people from all over the globe...
Uncategorized

Best Horse Racing Tracks Near Los Angeles

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Los Angeles, and in particular California, is a hot spot for tourism throughout the year. However, many that visit the...

Photo: Facebook (@breakfastrepublic).
Uncategorized

Breakfast Republic Opening Culver City Location

October 20, 2021

Read more
October 20, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 21, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Breakfast Republic, the popular breakfast restaurant chain from San Diego, will...
Uncategorized

Community Volunteer Patrol Program Brings Civilians New Insight Into Law Enforcement

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

The West LA Police Department has a community patrol program bridging the gap between civilians and law enforcement. Video brought...
Uncategorized

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 30, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up Titos’s Tacos, as reported...
Uncategorized

The Benefits of Label Printing for SMBs

September 10, 2021

Read more
September 10, 2021

As a business owner or entrepreneur in Los Angeles, you’ve thought of everything: the concept of your product, its ingredients,...
Uncategorized

Using a 3D Printer to Design Casino Buildings in Canada

September 1, 2021

Read more
September 1, 2021

3D printing is a new phenomenon and indeed many people have never even heard of it. However, when you watch...
Uncategorized

The British Shorthair Cat Origins And Facts

August 31, 2021

Read more
August 31, 2021

Before adopting a dog or a cat, as a potential pet owner, research the different breeds that might be perfect...
Uncategorized

Final Weekend of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series With New Movies Added

August 28, 2021

Read more
August 28, 2021

WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2 COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie...

Photo: Getty
Uncategorized

Culver City City Seeks Nominations for Commendations During Disability Awareness Month

August 24, 2021

Read more
August 24, 2021

Nominations are due by Friday, September 17 City of Culver City Press Release Do you know an individual, business or...
Uncategorized

What CBD Oil Can Do For Your Diabetic Cats

August 22, 2021

Read more
August 22, 2021

Like any other living creature, cats are susceptible to chronic diseases that can be life-threatening. One of those is diabetes,...
Uncategorized

The Melting Pot of Modern Pop Culture

August 16, 2021

Read more
August 16, 2021

Once upon a time, dolls were for girls, sports were for boys, comic books were for nerds, rap was for...
Uncategorized

Financial Services and iGaming – A Match Made in Heaven

August 11, 2021

Read more
August 11, 2021

Ever since the internet set its foot into this world, different businesses and industries shifted gears in capitalizing their platforms...

An 2019 LAPD DUI checkpoint. Photo: Facebook/Blake Chow.
Uncategorized

Marina del Rey-DUI Checkpoint This Week

August 9, 2021

Read more
August 9, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Wednesday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to a...
Uncategorized

Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Set to Open

July 23, 2021

Read more
July 23, 2021

CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR