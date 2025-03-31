Actress Kim Delaney Arrested After Domestic Dispute; Partner Also Charged

Marina del Rey Police Arrest “NYPD Blue” Actress After Alleged Altercation

Actress Kim Delaney, known for her Emmy-winning role on “NYPD Blue” and her early career on “All My Children,” was arrested over the weekend in Marina del Rey on suspicion of felony assault, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Delaney was taken into custody Saturday morning at her residence and booked into the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station at 10:15 a.m. She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury. As of Sunday evening, Delaney remained in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 1, for arraignment.

Lt. Jose Salgado, watch commander at the Marina del Rey station, said Delaney’s arrest stemmed from a domestic incident involving her partner, who was also arrested the same day on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery. He was later released after posting a $20,000 bond.

Delaney, 62, has not issued a public statement regarding the arrest. The actress is active on social media, where she has shared photos and tributes to her partner, celebrating their second wedding anniversary last October and calling him “the one I get to spend all my days with.”

This is not Delaney’s first encounter with law enforcement. In 2002, she was arrested for driving under the influence in Malibu. More recently, in 2024, she faced a civil lawsuit after allegedly fleeing the scene of a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles.

Both Delaney and her partner are scheduled for arraignment on April 1 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The Sheriff’s Department has not released additional details about the alleged altercation.