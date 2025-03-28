March 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Model Ex-Girlfriend Files Lawsuit, Police Report Against Self-Proclaimed Misogynist Andrew Tate

Photo: YouTube

Woman Alleges the Social Media Influencer Attacked Her at the Beverly Hills Hotel

After controversial influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate left the United States following the easing of travel restrictions in Romania, where they are facing serious charges, including human trafficking and rape, a new allegation has emerged two weeks after the Tate Brothers left Los Angeles. 

The brothers are dual U.S.-British citizens who command millions of followers online and were allowed to leave Romania after more than two years under a travel ban.

Andrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend, model Bri Stern, has reportedly filed charges and a lawsuit against the influencer and self-described misogynist for attacking her while they had sex in a Beverly Hills Hotel. 

Stern released a statement via Instagram that said, “The last time I saw Andrew was on March 11, 2025, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were: “Shut the fuck up, bitch. You will never backtalk me. You are my property.”

She continued and stated, “Andrew texted me recently and let me know, “If you ever betray me, you will regret it.” He has told me on many occasions before that if I crossed him, he would ruin my life, rape me, or kill me. Coming out about this is really terrifying in all aspects.” saying that she “grabbed my things and walked out of the hotel and out of our relationship. That day even though I was terrified, I made a promise to myself that I would not go back no matter what he said, no matter what he did. I blocked his numbers and blocked him on all social media platforms and all communication apps. I went to a doctor. I went to the police.”

The lawsuit says that Tate committed sexual assault and battery and requests a restraining order against him. It alleges that Tate began to choke her, and as she begged him to stop, he then began punching her in the head until he finished the sexual act. Stern said that she felt like she was losing consciousness and didn’t dare to go to the hospital until she flew to New York City for a work trip, where she was reportedly diagnosed as “post-concussive.”

Texts that TMZ revealed that Tate said to Stern, “You need to be hit … you deserve it,” he wrote in one exchange, later telling her, “I want to beat the f**k out of you … you will give me a child this year b***h.”

Stern alleges that she used the endearment “pookie” and told Tate that she didn’t like being treated that way, to which he responded, “What’s the point in having you if I don’t beat you and impregnate you … you should be thankful” 

She detailed some of these charges in a Twitter thread here

Their legal troubles extend beyond Romania and the United States. The brothers are also facing unrelated rape and human trafficking allegations in the United Kingdom, which they similarly deny. Additionally, a civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. accuses Andrew Tate of coercing a woman into sex work and defaming her after she cooperated with Romanian investigators.

Tate may have responded via a social media post that said, “I’m a victim.”

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer known for his arrogant online persona, has continued to speak out on social media. In a post on X earlier this year, he declared, “The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back. And they will be better than ever.”

The Tates are vocal supporters of former President Donald Trump and have received public backing from figures such as Donald Trump Jr. and musician Kanye West. Their departure from Romania came shortly after former U.S. special envoy Richard Grenell reportedly discussed their case with Romanian officials at the Munich Security Conference. Some of the brothers’ alleged victims expressed concern over U.S. involvement in the matter.

