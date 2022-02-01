February 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA Metro Reinstates Ticketing

After nearly two years of free rides, the LA county metropolitan transportation authority has reinstated travel fares for most riders. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sylvan Marketing.

in Video
Local Business Spotlight, Video

Local Business Closing After 20 Years On Main Street

January 28, 2022



The owners of Arts & Letters say goodbye to the community after 20 years of business. Learn why they are...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish

January 26, 2022



Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad..Video brought to you by School...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022



VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Food & Drink, Video

Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel

January 25, 2022



After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022



City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Food & Drink, Video

Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees

January 19, 2022



Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers

January 19, 2022



Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Video

Over 700 Veterans Housed

January 17, 2022



Hear from a Veterans Affairs representative about how over 700 veterans received housing in the last few months of 2021..Video...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?

January 12, 2022



If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your...
Video, Wellness

Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!

January 11, 2022



Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
Video

Mural Honoring the Life Of Molly Steinsapir Coming To The Palisades

January 10, 2022



Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...
Video

Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays

January 8, 2022



Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents. Video brought to...
Food & Drink, Video, Wellness

Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza

January 5, 2022



Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Video, Wellness

Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure

January 5, 2022



A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Video

Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park

January 4, 2022



A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of...

