Breakfast Republic Opening Culver City Location

Westside Dining Scene October 21, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

Breakfast Republic, the popular breakfast restaurant chain from San Diego, will be opening its second Los Angeles County location in Culver City soon according to Toddrickallen.com. The space is located at the Harlow Apartment Complex which features retail restaurant spaces near the corner of Hughes Avenue and Washington Boulevard. The restaurant offers a variety of popular breakfast options with fancy French Toasts, omelets, and a hearty selection of beverages like coffee, cocktails, and beer.