April 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Don’t Miss Your Last Chance to Experience CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil!

Photo: Facebook

The Show’s Run At The Microsoft Theater Ends On April 30 

Time is running out for fans of CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil. The critically acclaimed show, which has been wowing audiences at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the past few weeks, is set to come to a close on April 30, 2023. For those who have not yet seen the show, this is the last chance to witness the stunning acrobatic feats and heartwarming story of Mauro, the Dreamer Clown.

“We are so grateful for the incredible reception that CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil has received during its run in Los Angeles,” said Mike Newquist, President of the Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “We have been blown away by the energy and enthusiasm of the audiences here, and we are thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring this unique and inspiring production to the City of Angels.”

Corteo, which means “cortege” in Italian, is a joyous procession imagined by a clown. Set in a mysterious space between heaven and earth, the show tells the story of Mauro, a clown who watches his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere while caring angels watch over him. Through a series of stunning acrobatic performances, the show explores the strength and fragility of the human spirit, as well as the wisdom and kindness of the clown.

For those who have not yet seen the show, there is still time to catch CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil before it takes its final bow on April 30, 2023. Tickets are available at; http://www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

