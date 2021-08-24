Culver City City Seeks Nominations for Commendations During Disability Awareness Month

Nominations are due by Friday, September 17

City of Culver City Press Release

Do you know an individual, business or organization in Culver City that deserves recognition for their services to people with disabilities?

Culver City City Council and the Culver City Disability Advisory Committee, through the Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department, would like to honor one individual and one business during activities planned for Disability Awareness Month in October 2021.

“The City Council is looking forward to honoring a wonderful individual and a business with a special commendation at the October 11th City Council Meeting, when we also proclaim October – Disability Awareness Month. During these particularly challenging times, it’s important to recognize the contributions of community members who dedicate their time to better the lives of people with disabilities. I also want to acknowledge the work of our City staff for their efforts in creating programs and projects that are more accessible for people living with a disability,” said Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch.

About the Nomination Criteria

The following are the nomination criteria:

Individual nominees of any age must be a resident of or work/volunteer in service of residents of Culver City

Nominated Businesses or Organizations must be located in or serve residents of Culver City

Written description of what the nominee is doing or has done to benefit individuals with disabilities in the past year(s)

Statement of why the nominee should receive the recognition

Nominee’s name, address and telephone number

Nominator’s name, address and telephone number

All nominations must be received by Friday, September 17, 2021

How to Submit a Nomination

To nominate you can simply fill out a 2021 Disability Awareness Month Commendation Nomination Form online.