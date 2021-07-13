July 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Transform Cardboard Into Art at Cardboard City

Cardboard City is a 10,000 sq foot creative pop up art gallery and activity center produced by reDiscover Center welcoming visitors of all ages to embrace their creativity. Learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

video

Edify TV: Delta Variant Spreads in LA County

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Today we head to a Westside mall and ask shoppers if they are wearing masks amid increased transmission of the...
video

Deadly Florida Condo Collapse Motivates LA County to Inspect the Marina City Club

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

After concerned residents contacted city officials, County Building and Safety conducted an inspection of the Marina City Club condominium complex,...
News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
video

Market Report: Choosing the Perfect Tomato

July 7, 2021

Read more
July 7, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmer Market we are learning all about tomatoes. In this video brought to you by...
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to LA Streets

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

As LA County returns to normalcy, it may come as no surprise that local rent and traffic levels are on...
video, Westside Wellness

Trap Neuter Return Seminar To Improve Lives of Los Angeles Alley Cats

July 2, 2021

Read more
July 2, 2021

Cat Cafe Lounge is hosting a free TNR event July 8th and 9th to raise awareness of how TNR can...
video

How Do Westside Beaches Rank In Heal The Bay’s Water Quality Report?

July 2, 2021

Read more
July 2, 2021

Heal The Bay’s 31st annual Beach Report Card study highlights the best and worst water qualities at 500 beaches along...
video

Big Blue Buses Going Cashless

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Big Blue Bus starts its cashless 6 month pilot program on July 12th, learn what to expect and how these...
video

July 4th Celebration at Burton Chace

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Park Celebrate July 4th this Sunday at Burton Chace Park, all the details in this video brought to you by...
video

Market Report: Have You Eaten Cactus?

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Cactus aka Nohpalli is found in numerous Mexican dishes and is a real treat to spice up your weekly recipes....
video, Westside Wellness

Essential Items For Your Emergency Preparedness Bag

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Prepping your home and family for an unexpected emergency can mean the difference between life and death. Today we learn...
video

Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through...
video

City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
video

Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
Market Report, video

Market Report: Living Food for Your Health

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...

