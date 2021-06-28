Steve Smith has found over 400 lost items with his metal detector. A service he provides free of charge through the company TheRingFinders.com, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Lost Something Special? Don’t Panic, Steve Can Help.
City Attorney Feuer Cracks Down on Fireworks
June 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With July 4th around the corner City Attorney Mike Feuer addresses the city in this video brought to you by...
Edify TV: LA County to Study Environmental Racism at Westside Oil Field
June 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After years of complaints of environmental racism, LA County is conducting its own study on the impacts of Inglewood Oil...
Market Report: Living Food for Your Health
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Microgreens are a living food packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, learn more about this powerful health food in this...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
June 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
June 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
June 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
UCLA Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
How Common Is Dog Theft?
June 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips
June 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs
June 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
