June 16, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?

This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Market Report, video
Related Posts
Upbeat Beat, video

UCLA Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
video

How Common Is Dog Theft?

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Santa Monica Animal Service Foundation Board Chair Carmen Molinari educates us on how to protect ourselves and our animals in...
Market Report, video

Market Report: Summer Gardening Tips

June 9, 2021

Read more
June 9, 2021

Learn which plants are the easiest and hardest to grow and the most common mistakes backyard gardeners make in this...
Upbeat Beat, video

A New Mural Honoring Veterans Beautifies The VA Campus

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

A mural honoring the veterans was revealed on Memorial Day on the VA Campus. Created by artist Nick Spano, veterans,...
video

Edify TV: Venice Business Calls for Bonin’s Resignation After Attack on Security Guard

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

The sign hanging outside Arbor Collective snowboarding shop in Venice is calling for the resignation of Councilmember Mike Bonin after...
Upbeat Beat, video

Enriching Summer Camps From The Boys & Girls Clubs

June 7, 2021

Read more
June 7, 2021

The Boys & Girls Club has many enriching, fun, and safe summer camps planned for youths starting June 14th, learn...
News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
News, video

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Market Report, video

Market Report: Cherry Season

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
video

Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
News, video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

Read more
May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Market Report, video

Experimenting with Mushrooms?

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
Upbeat Beat, video

Cocktails For a Cause

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

It’s Mental Health Awareness month and Lanea Bar in Santa Monica has teamed up with I Got Your Back to...
video

Edify TV: Officials Unable to Move Venice RV

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Four LA agencies were unable to move an RV illegally parked in Venice last week. Brought to you by School...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR